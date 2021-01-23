Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 37.7% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $564,532.53 and approximately $38,216.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00164422 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002015 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,047,349,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

