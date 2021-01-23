Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPC. Barclays raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,494. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

