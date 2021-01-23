PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.47

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.37. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 16,122 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

