Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Cap of $959,593.85

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $959,593.85 and approximately $3,059.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00328412 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034174 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003799 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.83 or 0.01578833 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,784,999 coins and its circulating supply is 424,524,563 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.