Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.15

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $25.35 million and $3.24 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00269682 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00086930 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00033694 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

