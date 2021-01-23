Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.35 million and $1.22 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00270557 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00085049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00034052 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

