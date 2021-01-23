PirateCash (PIRATE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,003.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $4,003.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.