Pirl Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $878,296.69 and approximately $20,651.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.46 or 0.03911602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00434402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.66 or 0.01340639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00539000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00432945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023361 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

