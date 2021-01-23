Pivot Token Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $848,875.32 and $467,083.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00077544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.00662355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.46 or 0.04370555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

