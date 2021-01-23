Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Pivotal Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 15,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Pivotal Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels.

