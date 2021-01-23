PIVX Market Capitalization Tops $26.62 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $26.62 million and approximately $441,638.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001941 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

