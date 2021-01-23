PIVX Market Capitalization Tops $26.62 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $26.62 million and approximately $441,638.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
