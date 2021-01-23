PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 11.3% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,923.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.62 or 0.01342665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.00542127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002436 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.