PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,458.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.01340845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00539905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00044637 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.