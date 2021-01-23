Pizza Market Capitalization Achieves $446,380.08 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $446,380.08 and approximately $262.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

