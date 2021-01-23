Pizza (PIZZA) One Day Volume Hits $88.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Pizza token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $448,692.37 and approximately $88.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00023731 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 388.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.