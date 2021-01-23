Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.29. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 1,558,824 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $301.04 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

