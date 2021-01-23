Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,382 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $259.84 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $260.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

