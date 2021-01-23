Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 109,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 105,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

