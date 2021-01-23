Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $100.02 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

