Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $339.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

