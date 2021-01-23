Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Tower by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in American Tower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Tower by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $223.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.98. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

