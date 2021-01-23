Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

NYSE BABA opened at $258.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

