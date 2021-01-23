Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 154,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000.

IWD opened at $140.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

