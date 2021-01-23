Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $327.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

