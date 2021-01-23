Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

SPEM stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.