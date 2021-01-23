Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,029 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after buying an additional 944,381 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after acquiring an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,998,000 after purchasing an additional 430,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 219,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.