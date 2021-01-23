PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.22). PlayAGS reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

AGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 145.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 231,845 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in PlayAGS by 13.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $208.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

