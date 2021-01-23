PlayChip (PLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One PlayChip coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $19.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00723627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.52 or 0.04427443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017692 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayChip Coin Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

