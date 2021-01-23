PlayChip Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and $2.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00641008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.21 or 0.04377920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017614 BTC.

PlayChip Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayChip Coin Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.