PlayFuel (PLF) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.10 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a market cap of $7.67 million and $1.10 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00705028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.40 or 0.04434566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018140 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PLF is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

