PlayGame Price Tops $0.0000 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $45,025.79 and $281.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

