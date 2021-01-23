Playgroundz Market Cap Reaches $771,288.96 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $771,288.96 and $1,074.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00078157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

