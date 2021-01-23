Playgroundz Tops 1-Day Volume of $990.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $759,107.34 and approximately $990.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00056218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.