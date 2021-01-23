Playkey (PKT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,007.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 50.5% against the dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $121,633.03 and approximately $46,007.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00647862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.17 or 0.04342505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017718 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

