Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

