Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $150.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

