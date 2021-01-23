Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

