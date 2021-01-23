Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

HON opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average is $179.78.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

