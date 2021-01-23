Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.63. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

