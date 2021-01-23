Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 2,985 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,989 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

AMAT stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

