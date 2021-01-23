Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 9,675 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after purchasing an additional 911,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

