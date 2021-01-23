Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

ETN opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

