Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.17.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $156.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $161.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

