Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 837 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $139.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average is $122.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.46.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.