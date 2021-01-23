Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) (LON:PPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) (LON:PPG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 3,852,761 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The company has a market cap of £1.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) Company Profile (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

