Pmeer Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00126841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00283500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00072311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040963 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.