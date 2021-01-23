pNetwork Price Reaches $0.46 (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.12 or 0.00654144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.09 or 0.04310840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

PNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,529 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,457,020 tokens. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.