Po.et Price Tops $0.0001 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $293,170.29 and $878.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.85 or 0.00702642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.05 or 0.04448963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.