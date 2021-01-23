POA (POA) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $287,675.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,817,543 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
