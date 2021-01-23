Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.08

Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $19.33. Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 7,100 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$246.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.36.

Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

